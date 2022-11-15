50,932 Shares in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000.

FDL opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average is $36.01.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

