3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Reduced by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 8.0% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 10.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.2% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 16.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in 3M by 45.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $133.09 on Tuesday. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $185.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.05. The stock has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,919 shares of company stock worth $1,319,395 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.93.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

