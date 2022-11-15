360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading 10.4% Higher

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.04 and last traded at $16.82. 35,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,177,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, China Renaissance reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.80 price target on shares of 360 DigiTech in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

360 DigiTech Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.30.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $624.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.49 million. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is 13.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 360 DigiTech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,956,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,646 shares during the period. Yunqi Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 3,901,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,051,000 after buying an additional 543,760 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 399.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 373,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 497,705 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,722,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,904,000 after buying an additional 449,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after buying an additional 310,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

