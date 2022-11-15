3,337 Shares in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Bought by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.3% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter worth $54,000. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,024,796.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance

BSET stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.33. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $171.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $118.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.65 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 13.92%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BSET shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

