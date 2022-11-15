3,270 Shares in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Purchased by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HWC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 657.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of HWC opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.54. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 18.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $104,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,507.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $104,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,507.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $141,147.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

