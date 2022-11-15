295,630 Shares in Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH) Purchased by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 295,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 8.17% of Keyarch Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Keyarch Acquisition by 1,239.7% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,885,000. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keyarch Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Keyarch Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. 9,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86. Keyarch Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

About Keyarch Acquisition

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on disruptive technology and innovative services companies worldwide.

