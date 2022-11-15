27,745 Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 62,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.74.

