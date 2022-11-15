25,685 Shares in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,961,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 247.0% in the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.78. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.07 and a fifty-two week high of $64.72.

