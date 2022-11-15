2,392 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA) Purchased by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP owned approximately 0.34% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBSA. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 259.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Wiser Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 38,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BBSA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.02. 290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,721. JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.28 and a 12 month high of $51.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.67.

