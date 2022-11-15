2,332 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Bought by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16,386.0% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 686,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,662,000 after purchasing an additional 681,984 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,703,000 after purchasing an additional 223,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,337,000 after purchasing an additional 190,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after purchasing an additional 182,214 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN traded up $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.39. 8,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,147. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.24 and a one year high of $175.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.94 and its 200 day moving average is $143.45.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.