200 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd.

Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.1% of Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $6.34 on Tuesday, reaching $291.78. 2,184,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,834,272. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.55.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

