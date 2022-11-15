1peco (1PECO) Price Reaches $1.08 on Major Exchanges

1peco (1PECO) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. In the last week, 1peco has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. 1peco has a market capitalization of $161.72 million and approximately $924.22 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1peco token can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00006411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About 1peco

1peco’s launch date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco.

Buying and Selling 1peco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

