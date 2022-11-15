1,734 Shares in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Bought by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 12.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRST shares. StockNews.com raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Kevin M. Curley bought 750 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $25,590.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,403.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $37.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.94. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $38.46.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 36.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

