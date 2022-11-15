150,000 Shares in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Acquired by Crown Advisors Management Inc.

Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000. Limoneira accounts for 1.9% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned 0.85% of Limoneira as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMNR. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Limoneira by 151.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira during the second quarter worth $138,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMNR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.72. 25 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.39, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71.

Limoneira Announces Dividend

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $58.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.87 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -166.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Limoneira Profile

(Get Rating)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

