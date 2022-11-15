13,831 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Acquired by Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 406,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 156,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,143,000 after acquiring an additional 46,618 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 48,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 18,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,151 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.70.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $880,113.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total value of $880,113.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at $16,044,612.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,894 in the last ninety days. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.87. The company had a trading volume of 26,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,529. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.06. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $112.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 43.65%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

