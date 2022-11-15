1,068 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Acquired by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WTW shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ:WTW traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,090. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $187.89 and a 52-week high of $244.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 14.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,755 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $87,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,273 shares of company stock worth $7,488,509 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

