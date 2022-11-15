100,000 Shares in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC) Acquired by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of TG Venture Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGVC. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in TG Venture Acquisition by 27.4% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,336,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 287,700 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

TG Venture Acquisition Stock Performance

TGVC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,384. TG Venture Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96.

Company Profile

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

