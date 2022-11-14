Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.37.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 2.4 %

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $115.56 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $135.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

