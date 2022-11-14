ZEDXION Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDZ)

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 14th. One ZEDXION token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00006120 BTC on popular exchanges. ZEDXION has a market capitalization of $511.90 million and $3.23 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZEDXION has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZEDXION Token Profile

ZEDXION launched on May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ZEDXION is zedxion.io. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEDXION’s official message board is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange.

ZEDXION Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEDXION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEDXION using one of the exchanges listed above.

