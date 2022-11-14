XYO Market Capitalization Hits $55.81 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One XYO token can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, XYO has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $55.81 million and $710,524.01 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,397.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010182 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008282 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00049621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00043529 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00022141 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00243935 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000129 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00415223 USD and is down -10.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $556,907.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

