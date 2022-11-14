Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises 1.1% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Xylem worth $22,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xylem by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 613.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,500 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,216,000 after purchasing an additional 900,170 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.40.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $110.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $131.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

