Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Stock Price Up 3.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.4% on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Xponential Fitness traded as high as $21.69 and last traded at $21.45. Approximately 1,833 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 252,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.
In related news, EVP Megan Moen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,504.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 69.33% of the company’s stock.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08.
Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $59.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.22 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.
