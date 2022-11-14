Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Down 6.7%

Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.46. 992 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 441,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Xperi in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stephens started coverage on Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Xperi in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Xperi Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06.

Institutional Trading of Xperi

Xperi Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Xperi by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Xperi by 85.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

Featured Stories

