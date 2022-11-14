Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
XELB opened at $0.97 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
