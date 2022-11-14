Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

XELB opened at $0.97 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Brands in the first quarter worth $106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 19.1% during the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,237 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 35.0% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 435,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

