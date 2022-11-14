Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) is RBO & Co. LLC’s 10th Largest Position

RBO & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts accounts for 3.1% of RBO & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. RBO & Co. LLC owned about 0.29% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $17,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 50.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 58.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $116,660.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WH stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.98. 3,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.47. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $93.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.40.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.