W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $564.50.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $586.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $612.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $538.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $33,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

