William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 5,827 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,827 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $38,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $46,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $56,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $441.27 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $664.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.58. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

