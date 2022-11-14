William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 616,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,619 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $26,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 513.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,348.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $46,811.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLIC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $46.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.32. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $73.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.01.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.44%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

