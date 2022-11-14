William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,148 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.21% of Werner Enterprises worth $30,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 57.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 141.8% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 54.8% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 36.5% in the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 256,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.
Werner Enterprises Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $41.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average is $40.05. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79.
Werner Enterprises
Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.
