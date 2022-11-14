William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,776,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70,898 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $36,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 34.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.3% during the second quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $7.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $481.06 million, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.27.

GLDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

