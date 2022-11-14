William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,087,324 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,312 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 3.40% of Banc of California worth $36,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Banc of California by 5.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California in the second quarter valued at about $286,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Banc of California by 5.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Stock Performance

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $17.06 on Monday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

BANC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Banc of California from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

