William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 16,194 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,547,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $27,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 353.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter.
In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $121,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 845,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,089,673.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $54,754.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,903,076.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $121,969.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 845,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,089,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,568 shares of company stock worth $577,104 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have recently commented on FOLD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
