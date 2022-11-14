WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 308,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,124,000 after purchasing an additional 23,322 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 762.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter worth about $2,414,000. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WEX from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.42.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $163,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,262.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,628.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $163,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,262.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,148. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,865. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $183.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.64.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

