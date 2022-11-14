Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Barclays

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Westlake in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.29.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $113.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.17. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Westlake by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Westlake by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Westlake by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Westlake by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.