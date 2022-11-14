Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA decreased its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241,301 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 10,776 shares during the period. Western Digital comprises approximately 1.9% of S&T Bank PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $10,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 6,375.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 411.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 368.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.79. The company had a trading volume of 68,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $69.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.64.

WDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Western Digital to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

