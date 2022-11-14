Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the October 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 17.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 9.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 561.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 5.9% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 81,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,469. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

