Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at National Bankshares

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 63.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.90.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Down 4.5 %

WDO traded down C$0.40 on Monday, hitting C$8.56. The company had a trading volume of 329,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,251. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$7.43 and a 52-week high of C$16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

