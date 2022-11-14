WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) EVP Jayson M. Zatta Sells 4,500 Shares

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $184,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,785.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

WesBanco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,541. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.36.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Institutional Trading of WesBanco

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in WesBanco by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in WesBanco by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,271,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,777,000 after acquiring an additional 38,103 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in WesBanco by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

About WesBanco

(Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.