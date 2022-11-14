Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after acquiring an additional 92,802 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 136.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 29.5% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 65.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.44. 507,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,983,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

