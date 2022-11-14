Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target to $46.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 111.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $21.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.90. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $85.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 431,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,639,673.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,184,500. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

