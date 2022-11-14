Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Shares Gap Down to $7.02

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.02, but opened at $6.78. Weber shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 58 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Weber to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America downgraded Weber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Weber from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Weber from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

Get Weber alerts:

Weber Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01, a PEG ratio of 51.05 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $7.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $527.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.17 million. Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. Equities analysts expect that Weber Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEBR. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Weber during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weber by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Weber during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Weber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.