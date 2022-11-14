Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WM. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $170.75.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $158.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.93 and its 200 day moving average is $160.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Waste Management will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.