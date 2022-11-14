Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WM. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $170.75.
Waste Management Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $158.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.93 and its 200 day moving average is $160.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.
Waste Management Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.
About Waste Management
Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.
