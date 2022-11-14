Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 166.6% during the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 476,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,862,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Up 0.9 %

Waste Management stock opened at $159.54 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.