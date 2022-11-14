Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Waste Connections has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Waste Connections has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Waste Connections to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of WCN opened at $136.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Connections has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 180.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 617,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,347,000 after buying an additional 397,975 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,178,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,118,000 after buying an additional 358,587 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Waste Connections by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,760,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,001,000 after purchasing an additional 301,092 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 435.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.3% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 359,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,180,000 after purchasing an additional 33,514 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.