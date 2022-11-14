Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 409,302 shares.The stock last traded at $36.38 and had previously closed at $38.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAFD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Washington Federal Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.72.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Washington Federal

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAFD. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at $35,822,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,497,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 490.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 510,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 424,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,124,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,796,000 after acquiring an additional 381,753 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1,104.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 349,403 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading

