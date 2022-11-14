Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 772,200 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the October 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 204,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Wallbox in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wallbox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Institutional Trading of Wallbox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Wallbox by 17.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Wallbox by 11.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wallbox by 207.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wallbox by 13.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Wallbox in the third quarter valued at $81,000. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wallbox Price Performance

About Wallbox

Shares of WBX traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $6.00. 350,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.61. Wallbox has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

