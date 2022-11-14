Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.00) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.30 ($33.30) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($48.00) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($24.00) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.00) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Vonovia Stock Performance

Shares of VNA opened at €25.22 ($25.22) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion and a PE ratio of 15.86. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €18.59 ($18.59) and a 52-week high of €53.16 ($53.16). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of €28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

