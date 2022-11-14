Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 23,405 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,435 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 23,405 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 41.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $254,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HP by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,115,148,000 after acquiring an additional 980,653 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 197.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,097,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $39,825,000 after purchasing an additional 728,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,673,596,000 after purchasing an additional 573,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 37.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865,266 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $67,709,000 after purchasing an additional 509,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $30.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

