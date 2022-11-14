Virtue Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $41,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EQT to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock opened at $42.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average of $42.47. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.15.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.27%.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.