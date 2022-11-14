VirtualMeta (VMA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.09

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 14th. VirtualMeta has a market cap of $61.35 million and approximately $5.09 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VirtualMeta token can now be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VirtualMeta has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta launched on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.02666533 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

